HOMCOM Floor Lamp with 350 Rotating Lampshade LED Bulb Included Brown

Simple and beautiful, this HOMCOM floor standard lamp offers a stylish aesthetic in the home. It takes an angular frame, with a hanging lampshade to create a striking look. The metal frame means a strong core. The fabric shade in a light colour to emit a soft glow from the light bulb - creates a gentle and inviting ambience. The shade is flexible so you can set the light to a position you want. Complete with a handy foot switch to turn on and off. LED bulb included.