HOMCOM Modern K9 Crystal Ceiling Lighting Chandelier Light Lamp

Bring a touch of glitz and glamour into your abode with this good-looking ceiling light from HOMCOM. Features 43 crystal ball pendants and 140 little octagonal beads for decoration, it will let your room shine in dark nights. Electroplating metal round base promise a safe ceiling. This chandelier will be able to shine bright and add style and elegance to any room, creating a spectacular atmosphere.