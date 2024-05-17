Outsunny Outdoor Solar Powered Lantern Lamp Garden Lamp Light Black

Night time lighting just got a whole lot more beautiful. Go for this traditional looking solar lighting to keep your outdoors automatically lit up when it gets dark. Made from tough powder coated aluminium, with an IP44 rating, the frame is naturally weather-resistant, safe for seasonal use. There are 19 inner LED lights, all solar powered and adjustable in brightness, so simply set to a level you like - stand up and let the sunlight do its job, to give you plenty of illumination when it goes down.