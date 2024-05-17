Outsunny 2 PCS LED Garden Lights Lamp Solar Powered Lantern Switch

Night time lighting just got a whole lot more beautiful. Go for this traditional looking solar lighting to keep your outdoors automatically lit up when it gets dark. Made from ABS, the frame is naturally weather-resistant and will be safe in the rain. The two inner LEDs are protected by the large and clear round casing, which allows inside white glow to burst through for maximum brightness. It comes with adjustable poles to set to a height best for you, with a large base to keep it balanced and steady. Note that this piece is a solar light and doesn't require batteries, and will provide 6 hour lighting once fully charged by sunlight.