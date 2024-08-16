Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Glass Global Shade 3 Light
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Glass Global Shade 3 Lightimage 2 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Glass Global Shade 3 Lightimage 3 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Glass Global Shade 3 Lightimage 4 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Glass Global Shade 3 Lightimage 5 of HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Glass Global Shade 3 Light

HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Glass Global Shade 3 Light

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with Glass Global Shade 3 Light
Good lighting is key to creating the ambience you desire - this HOMCOM living room lamp acts as a gateway to this. The 162cm height tall pole lamp provides lighting from above - three lights provide plenty of illumination
the glass shades add a touch of retro charm. Each light can be individually positioned, so you can direct the light to how you want. A powder coated metal frame for a strong structure, finished with a round base to keep balance.
A tree shape with 3 glass shades and a black baseChoose the good lighting by adjusting the shadesFoot switch for turning onoff conveniently

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here