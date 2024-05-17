HOMCOM Industrial 3-Light Floor Lamp Dimmable Standing Lamp

Bring industrial style into your home with this HOMCOM tall lamp. It features three lights for three lots of illumination - they can dim to create your own ambience. The black cage shades create style. It's made from steel, so this industrial floor lamp is strong - with a round base to keep balanced. Transform your space instantly. For Edison screw bulbs - maximum 40W.