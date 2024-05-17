Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Industrial 3-Light Floor Lamp Dimmable Standing Lamp
image 1 of HOMCOM Industrial 3-Light Floor Lamp Dimmable Standing Lampimage 2 of HOMCOM Industrial 3-Light Floor Lamp Dimmable Standing Lampimage 3 of HOMCOM Industrial 3-Light Floor Lamp Dimmable Standing Lampimage 4 of HOMCOM Industrial 3-Light Floor Lamp Dimmable Standing Lampimage 5 of HOMCOM Industrial 3-Light Floor Lamp Dimmable Standing Lamp

HOMCOM Industrial 3-Light Floor Lamp Dimmable Standing Lamp

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£55.99

£55.99/each

HOMCOM Industrial 3-Light Floor Lamp Dimmable Standing Lamp
Bring industrial style into your home with this HOMCOM tall lamp. It features three lights for three lots of illumination - they can dim to create your own ambience. The black cage shades create style. It's made from steel, so this industrial floor lamp is strong - with a round base to keep balanced. Transform your space instantly. For Edison screw bulbs - maximum 40W.
Knob switch to adjust light brightnessSteel frame is strong and durableEasy to turn on

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here