Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Spiral Floor Lamp Living Room, 3 Adjustable Brightness, Silver
image 1 of HOMCOM Spiral Floor Lamp Living Room, 3 Adjustable Brightness, Silverimage 2 of HOMCOM Spiral Floor Lamp Living Room, 3 Adjustable Brightness, Silverimage 3 of HOMCOM Spiral Floor Lamp Living Room, 3 Adjustable Brightness, Silverimage 4 of HOMCOM Spiral Floor Lamp Living Room, 3 Adjustable Brightness, Silverimage 5 of HOMCOM Spiral Floor Lamp Living Room, 3 Adjustable Brightness, Silver

HOMCOM Spiral Floor Lamp Living Room, 3 Adjustable Brightness, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

HOMCOM Spiral Floor Lamp Living Room, 3 Adjustable Brightness, Silver
Good lighting is key for creating the right mood in your home. This HOMCOM living room lamp will do just that. A cool, spiral design brings a futuristic feel into your home, whilst the three different colour temperatures allow you to create the vibe you want, whenever. A metal structure for strength, with a square base to stand balanced. Turn on and enjoy the ambience.
Sideemitting design prevents direct lighting3 adjustable LED colour temperatureFoot switch is used for easy operation

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here