HOMCOM Spiral Floor Lamp Living Room, 3 Adjustable Brightness, Silver

Good lighting is key for creating the right mood in your home. This HOMCOM living room lamp will do just that. A cool, spiral design brings a futuristic feel into your home, whilst the three different colour temperatures allow you to create the vibe you want, whenever. A metal structure for strength, with a square base to stand balanced. Turn on and enjoy the ambience.