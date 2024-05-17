HOMCOM Tree Floor Lamp with 3 Adjustable Light Industrial Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Create the atmosphere you want with this HOMCOM floor lamp. The tall tree design comes with three opaque shades - the fully flexible 360 degree movement means you can direct the light in any position you desire. Each light can also be turned on and off individually, so you can have your space either bright or dim. Made from steel, the structure is strong, with the heavy round base meaning this home light stands tall and proud, all day and night long.

Create the atmosphere you want with this HOMCOM floor lamp. The tall tree design comes with three opaque shades - the fully flexible 360 degree movement means you can direct the light in any position you desire. Each light can also be turned on and off individually, so you can have your space either bright or dim. Made from steel, the structure is strong, with the heavy round base meaning this home light stands tall and proud, all day and night long.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.