Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Tree Floor Lamp with 3 Adjustable Light Industrial Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Tree Floor Lamp with 3 Adjustable Light Industrial Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Tree Floor Lamp with 3 Adjustable Light Industrial Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Tree Floor Lamp with 3 Adjustable Light Industrial Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Tree Floor Lamp with 3 Adjustable Light Industrial Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Tree Floor Lamp with 3 Adjustable Light Industrial Black

HOMCOM Tree Floor Lamp with 3 Adjustable Light Industrial Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£32.99

£32.99/each

HOMCOM Tree Floor Lamp with 3 Adjustable Light Industrial Black
Create the atmosphere you want with this HOMCOM floor lamp. The tall tree design comes with three opaque shades - the fully flexible 360 degree movement means you can direct the light in any position you desire. Each light can also be turned on and off individually, so you can have your space either bright or dim. Made from steel, the structure is strong, with the heavy round base meaning this home light stands tall and proud, all day and night long.
Stylish arc floor lampFlexible lampshadeE27 bulb base fitting (bulbs not included)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here