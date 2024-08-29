HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Shade, 5 Light, Gold

This HOMCOM lamp brings that added sparkle into your home - which you didn't realise you needed. The thin and sleek metal frame is fitted with five ball shades

they're formed of an abundance of crystallite beads - as the light shines through it'll create a glistening atmosphere. Comes with a foot pedal so you can turn this lamp on and off easily. Brighten up your home and living space, instantly.