Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM RGB Floor Lamps LED Corner Lamp with Remote Control
image 1 of HOMCOM RGB Floor Lamps LED Corner Lamp with Remote Controlimage 2 of HOMCOM RGB Floor Lamps LED Corner Lamp with Remote Controlimage 3 of HOMCOM RGB Floor Lamps LED Corner Lamp with Remote Controlimage 4 of HOMCOM RGB Floor Lamps LED Corner Lamp with Remote Controlimage 5 of HOMCOM RGB Floor Lamps LED Corner Lamp with Remote Control

HOMCOM RGB Floor Lamps LED Corner Lamp with Remote Control

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£42.99

£42.99/each

HOMCOM RGB Floor Lamps LED Corner Lamp with Remote Control
Get the futuristic glow in your home, whilst adding a retro feel: say hello to this HOMCOM RGB standing lamps for living room. A tall cylindrical shape, its clear tube design lets the lights shine through for full beautiful effect. Inside, there are 16 RGB colour changing lights which filter through a range of core colours - set to a tone which suits your mood. You can also adjust the brightness, speed and effect (flash/strobe/fade/smooth). Comes with a remote to control easily from a distance.
16 RGB colour changing lightsBrightness is dimmableFloor switch and remote control included

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here