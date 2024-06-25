HOMCOM RGB Floor Lamps LED Corner Lamp with Remote Control

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Get the futuristic glow in your home, whilst adding a retro feel: say hello to this HOMCOM RGB standing lamps for living room. A tall cylindrical shape, its clear tube design lets the lights shine through for full beautiful effect. Inside, there are 16 RGB colour changing lights which filter through a range of core colours - set to a tone which suits your mood. You can also adjust the brightness, speed and effect (flash/strobe/fade/smooth). Comes with a remote to control easily from a distance.

Get the futuristic glow in your home, whilst adding a retro feel: say hello to this HOMCOM RGB standing lamps for living room. A tall cylindrical shape, its clear tube design lets the lights shine through for full beautiful effect. Inside, there are 16 RGB colour changing lights which filter through a range of core colours - set to a tone which suits your mood. You can also adjust the brightness, speed and effect (flash/strobe/fade/smooth). Comes with a remote to control easily from a distance.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.