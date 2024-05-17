HOMCOM Shelf Floor Lamp with Dual Light, for Living Room White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Good lighting is vital when you want to illuminate your homeand this HOMCOM shelf lamp helps set a soothing ambience, whenever. Plus, it comes with two middle shelves which allow you to show off your favourite ornaments and more. Tall and square, it stands neatly in corners - lighting up those often-neglected spaces. A switch for both the top and bottom light of this shelf lamp, making them easy to control.

