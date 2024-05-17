Outsunny Garden Solar Lights Woven Wicker Lantern Auto On/Off Black

Wonderful weaves displayed in a new way - this solar powered lamp from Outsunny is a sophisticated touch for your outdoors this season. The structure made from strong powder coated steel, it's crafted into a graduating cylinder shade for a cool look which holds its balance. The stringed design is wrapped in PE wicker for a garden-appropriate look, which also protects the structure. Inside there are lights to illuminate your space at night, with a maximum run time of eight hours. It automatically turns on and off and charges in the daylight, meaning no electricity connection is required. Beautiful nighttime ambience starts here.