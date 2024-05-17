Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Solar Lantern wtih On/Off Powered LED Lights

Fitting in perfectly with your garden set-up is this rattan lamp. The caged wicked design matches your outdoor furniture beautifully. It comes with a solar-powered LED lamp: charges up in the sunlight, so it lights up at dark, with the 15 lumens output giving a good glow - great for when you need to see during evening and night times. It automatically turns on and off, so it will be ready when required. Provides eight hours of light per charge.