Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Solar Lantern wtih On/Off Powered LED Lights
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Solar Lantern wtih On/Off Powered LED Lightsimage 2 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Solar Lantern wtih On/Off Powered LED Lightsimage 3 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Solar Lantern wtih On/Off Powered LED Lightsimage 4 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Solar Lantern wtih On/Off Powered LED Lightsimage 5 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Solar Lantern wtih On/Off Powered LED Lights

Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Solar Lantern wtih On/Off Powered LED Lights

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£26.99

£26.99/each

Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Solar Lantern wtih On/Off Powered LED Lights
Fitting in perfectly with your garden set-up is this rattan lamp. The caged wicked design matches your outdoor furniture beautifully. It comes with a solar-powered LED lamp: charges up in the sunlight, so it lights up at dark, with the 15 lumens output giving a good glow - great for when you need to see during evening and night times. It automatically turns on and off, so it will be ready when required. Provides eight hours of light per charge.
Solar charging panel on top to charge under sunTurn on at dark and turn off at dawn automaticallyCan be illuminated up to 8 hours with full charge

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here