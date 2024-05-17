Outsunny 2.4m Garden Lamp LED Solar Powered Patio Path Lighting Lamp

Antique style with modern technology: look to this Outsunny solar-powered lamp post. After 6-8 hours charging in the sun, it will provide four hours worth of 6000K bright LED light - creating a safe, lit-up atmosphere to see at night. It won't use electricity, saving you money. Made from aluminium, this lamp is strong: IP44 rated, so it's safe for the outdoors.