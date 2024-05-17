Outsunny Outdoor Garden Solar Light with Base Energy Dimmable

The outdoor 3 solar lights post lamp from Outsunny features removable and dimmable LED light and automatic light sensor for convenient lighting at night. The energy-saving garden lamp can light up to 6 hours if fully solar charged. The stainless steel construction with a plastic base provides both durability and stability. The water-resistant materials and the chic style make the solar light an ideal addition to your gardens, pathways, patios, decks, poolside and so on.