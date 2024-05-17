Outsunny Outdoor Garden Solar Light with Base Control Dimmable

The stylish outdoor solar light post lamp from Outsunny features removable and dimmable LED light and automatic light sensor for convenient lighting in dark. 4 pieces of a-Si solar panels on the top, the energy-saving garden lamp can light up to 6 hours when fully charged. The stainless steel construction with a plastic base provides both durability and stability. The water-resistant materials and the chic style make the solar light an ideal addition to your gardens, pathways, poolside.