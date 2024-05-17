Outsunny Mosquito Insect Killer Pest Bug Trap Lamp Fly Zapper Silver

The portable mosquito killer lamp from Outsunny is energy-efficient, non-radiative, noiseless and odourless, effectively protecting you against mosquitoes, flies and other pests. The fully enclosed protective screening avoids accidental electric shocks. With 30 W high efficiency and 60 square metre effective room coverage, it helps create a more effectively protected space by being mounted on the wall or ceiling with the hanging chain. The functional mosquito killer lamp is an ideal adddition to your gardens, decks, balconies and more.