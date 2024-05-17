Outsunny Free Standing Wall Hanging 20W Electric Fly Mosquito Killer Electric Fly Zapper, Bug Zapper, Insect Killer, Grey

This Outsunny portable bug killer lamp is energy-efficient, non-radiative, noiseless and odourless; protects against mosquitoes, flies and other pests. The front protective screen protects you from touching inside, avoiding accidental electric shocks. The removable collection tray makes cleaning easy. 20W power and 60" room coverage. Mount on the wall, or hang with included chain.