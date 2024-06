Don Julio 1942 Tequila, 70cl

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Products that are big or heavy need specialist delivery.

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Don Julio 1942 is 100 percent handcrafted luxury Tequila inspired by the passion of Don Julio Gonzalez. Nose sweet aromas of vanilla and tones of nuts, almonds and chocolate combine with exotic cinnamon and a light essence of oak.

Don Julio 1942 is 100 percent handcrafted luxury Tequila inspired by the passion of Don Julio Gonzalez. Nose sweet aromas of vanilla and tones of nuts, almonds and chocolate combine with exotic cinnamon and a light essence of oak.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.