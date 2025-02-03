Silentnight Calming Fluffy Dog Blanket, Natural, Soft Pet Blanket

Our Silentnight pet products have been lovingly created with your pet’s needs in mind! The long faux fur provides anxiety reducing comfort, to help create a calming sleep environment. Made from a super soft plush fabric, the blanket is super soft and cosy, making it perfect for a peaceful snooze whether they are on the bed, sofa, or floor. And mucky paws needn’t be a problem as the product is fully machine washable. Available in 2 colours; grey and natural.

Size: 100 x 80 cm

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.