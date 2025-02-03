Silentnight Impress 5cm Thick Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Hypoallergenic, Orthopedic, Double

The Impress Memory Foam Mattress Topper by Silentnight has been designed to offer both soothing pressure relief and ultimate comfort. The mattress topper features soft and reactive 5cm deep memory foam that moulds to your unique body shape helping to reduce the pressure points on your spine, giving relief to the muscles and reducing aches and pains. Comes complete with a removable cover that is soft to the touch and will provide exceptional comfort for a perfect night’s sleep.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 70 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

SOOTHING PRESSURE RELIEF: Moulds with the contours of your body for soothing pressure relief; making it the perfect choice for sink-in snoozers.

CUSHIONED COMFORT: Next level memory foam comfort that gently cocoons your body.

5CM DEEP: The 5cm depth of our medium topper helps to rejuvenate your mattress and is ideal for people who mostly sleep on their back or side.

REMOVABLE COVER: Comes with a handy removable cover that is machine washable so you can always keep your topper feeling fresh and hygienic.

HYPOALLERGENIC: This product does not contain any materials likely to cause allergies.

GUARANTEE: 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee.