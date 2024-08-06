Marketplace.
Silentnight Calming Fluffy Pet Blanket - Charcoal

Our Silentnight pet products have been lovingly created with your pet’s needs in mind! The long faux fur provides anxiety reducing comfort, to help create a calming sleep environment. Made from a super soft plush fabric, the blanket is super soft and cosy, making it perfect for a peaceful snooze whether they are on the bed, sofa, or floor. And mucky paws needn’t be a problem as the product is fully machine washable. Available in 2 colours; grey and natural.Size: 100 x 80 cmSilentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

