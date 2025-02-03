Silentnight Firm Support Crate Dog Mattress, Extra Large Pet Bed, Ergonomic

The Silentnight Firm Support Crate Mattress provides ultimate comfort and support, distributing the weight evenly and reducing pressure on joints. Made with only the best materials, to provide our beloved pets the same best quality comfort that we enjoy. The super soft-touch sherpa and durable woven sides, paired with the firm support foam, keep it feeling cosy and comfortable snooze after snooze. Mucky paws needn’t be a worry as the cover is fully removable and machine washable. The non-slip base prevents sliding/movement when in use. The mattress will fit perfectly inside most common sized crates but can also be used a standard pet bed in any room or in the car. The product comes with a 12-month manufacturer’s guarantee. Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

FIRM SUPPORT: The 7.6cm deep Firm Support Crate Mattress provides orthopaedic full body support, distributing the weight evenly and reducing pressure on joints. NON-SLIP: The non-slip oxford fabric prevents sliding and movement, so your bed doesn’t go walkies.

