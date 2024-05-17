Silentnight Impress 5cm Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Single

The Impress Memory Foam Mattress Topper by Silentnight has been designed to offer both soothing pressure relief and ultimate comfort. The mattress topper features soft and reactive 5cm deep memory foam that moulds to your unique body shape helping to reduce the pressure points on your spine, giving relief to the muscles and reducing aches and pains. Comes complete with a removable cover that is soft to the touch and will provide exceptional comfort for a perfect night’s sleep.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 70 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.