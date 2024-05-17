Snug Chill Out 4.5 Tog Duvet, Cool & Lightweight, Eco Friendly, King

Sleep happy in summer with Snug. Our Chill Out duvet is lightweight, breathable and super comfy. The duvet is covered in soft microfibre and filled with squidgy fibres with a 4.5 tog rating, the winning combo for a relaxing and refreshing night’s sleep.

We’ve got you; your bedding is made from recycled materials giving our lovely planet a helping hand. We care so you can be carefree, the squidgy fibres were once plastic bottles that have experienced a wonderful makeover. Our packaging is made from 30% recycled materials and can be fully recycled.

Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep!

KEEP IT COOL: Fantastically lightweight to keep you cool and comfortable on summer nights.

4.5 TOG: Great for warmer summer months when its hot outside and you want to stay cool inside.

ECO FRIENDLY: The Chill Out Duvet is filled with 100% recycled materials and has helped to prevent up to 41 plastic bottles going into the oceans or landfill.

RECYCLED PACKAGING: Snug packaging is made from 30% recycled materials, and better still, its 100% recyclable; just pass on to your local supermarket or recycling point.

VEGAN FRIENDLY AND HYPOALLERGENIC: Cruelty free and contains no animal derivatives.

Free from harmful chemicals and materials that may cause pesky allergies or skin irritation.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Snug products are made right here in the UK and are fully machine washable. This duvet comes complete with a no worries 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee.