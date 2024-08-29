Sealy Anti Allergy Bed Pillows with DuPont Deluxe Fibres , 4 Pack

The Sealy Anti-allergy Pillows are filled with anti-allergy hollowfibre to offer added protection against bacteria to keep your pillows fresh, comfortable and hygienic for longer. Anti-allergy hollowfibre technology works to remove all common bed bugs and house dust mites for a clean, fresh and skin-safe sleep surface.

The pillows are covered in soft-touch microfibre covers and finished with piped edges and a satin sash label to represent our long standing craftsmanship.

Sealy is the world's number one bed brand. With a wealth of experience, we are committed to helping everyone enjoy the beauty of quality sleep.