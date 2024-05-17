Silentnight Wellbeing Collection Cool Touch Mattress Topper - Double

Our Wellbeing Collection has been designed specifically with your sleep wellness in mind, helping you to achieve a calm and restful night’s sleep.

The Silentnight Cool Touch Topper has been designed to prevent overheating as you sleep which is a common cause of sleep disturbance, so that you can enjoy a blissfully cool night’s sleep. Crafted with Coolmax outer fabric which offers exceptional breathability, allowing air to circulate in and out of the topper for ultimate cool comfort. The signature moisture wicking properties of Coolmax fabric help to move moisture away from the body for a cool night’s sleep.

Designed with a unique and innovative memory foam core which absorbs body heat as you sleep, expelling away from the body via the carefully crafted channels. The innovative design includes varied foam density for maximum support. Responsive memory foam for sink in snooze comfort and firmer foam where support is needed most around the hip joint.

Helping to rejuvenate your mattress, the 8cm deep topper includes a zipped cover which is machine washable for long lasting freshness. This topper comes with a 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee for peace of mind. Pair with our Cool Touch Pillow and Pillowcase for ultimate cooling comfort!

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.