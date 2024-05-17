Marketplace.
Silentnight Camping Sleeping bag 3 Season, Lightweight, Blue

Silentnight Camping Sleeping bag 3 Season, Lightweight, Blue
Enjoy a cosy and comfortable night’s sleep wherever you go with the Silentnight Softfill™ Adult Sleeping Bag, designed by the UK’s most trusted sleep brand.The sleeping bag is made using lightweight, soft fabric that can be zipped for use either as a sleeping bag or open as a cover. Our Softfill™ fibres that are extra fluffy and snuggly for ultimate comfort, so that you can enjoy a cosy night's sleep. This 3-season sleeping bag will keep you comfortable throughout the night in temperatures as high as 12° C and as low as -3° C.Made with 100% Recycled Materials, so you can sleep soundly knowing that just 1 sleeping bag has prevented the equivalent of at least 23 bottles from going into the ocean or landfill.The sleeping bag comes with a 2-year guarantee and is machine washable, so you can keep it feeling fresh and clean.Silentnight are the UK’s #1 sleep super brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

