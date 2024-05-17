Sealy Anti Allergy Mattress Topper, DuPont Deluxe Fibres, King

The Sealy Anti-allergy Mattress Topper is filled with anti-allergy hollowfibre to offer added protection against bacteria to keep your bed fresh, comfortable and hygienic for longer. Anti-allergy hollowfibre technology works to remove all common bed bugs and house dust mites for a clean, fresh and skin-safe sleep environment.

The mattress topper is covered in soft-touch microfibre and finished with detailed edges and a satin sash label to represent our long standing craftsmanship. Purpose-designed to transform your bed by adding an extra comfort layer with soft support.

Sealy is the world's number one bed brand. With a wealth of experience, we are committed to helping everyone enjoy the beauty of quality sleep.