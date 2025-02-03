OHS Round Fluffy Calming Pet Dog Plush Cushion Bed, Medium - Blush Pink

Introducing the OHS Pet Circle Bed, featuring a fluffy and cozy fabric for ultimate warmth. Pamper your beloved pet with this luxurious circular bed. The fresh colours and plush texture create a warm and inviting space for your furry companion to snuggle up and enjoy the utmost comfort. Size: L60 x W60cm.

Non-slip dotted backing to prevent slipping Made to calm your pets as they sleep Sized large enough for all dogs and cats

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)