OHS Coverless Soft Teddy Fleece 10.5 Tog Duvet And Pillowcase Bedding Set, Single - Charcoal

Designed with convenience in mind, the Coverless Teddy Fleece Duvet Set makes dressing your bed a total dream as the duvet doesn't require an additional duvet cover. The set includes a duvet with matching pillowcase. Snuggle into cosy comfort each night! Made from soft-touch fabric, the duvet is filled with fluffy hollowfibre providing cosy comfort. The set is fully machine washable.

Perfect to use in all seasons Can be styled with any bedroom decor Ideal for travelling/camping

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)