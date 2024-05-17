OHS 3PC Rattan Furniture Patio Outdoor Garden Table Chair, 42x37x84cm

This rattan effect folding bistro set is a convenient and space-saving outdoor furniture ensemble. This 3-piece set features a foldable table and two chairs, ideal for compact areas. The metal construction ensures durability, while the foldable design allows for easy storage. Enjoy stylish and functional outdoor seating with this stylish and practical Bistro Set.