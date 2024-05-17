OHS Coverless Soft Teddy Fleece 10.5 Tog Duvet And Pillowcase Bedding Set, Double - Charcoal

Designed with convenience in mind, the Coverless Teddy Fleece Duvet Set makes dressing your bed a total dream as the duvet doesn't require an additional duvet cover. The set includes a duvet with matching pillowcase. Snuggle into cosy comfort each night! Made from soft-touch fabric, the duvet is filled with fluffy hollowfibre providing cosy comfort. The set is fully machine washable.