SES Creative 3 in 1 Glitter Activity Colouring Book

The glittery activities and colouring book gives you hours of entertainment. As well as colouring, you can scratch, do diamond painting with pearls, and stick on glitter stickers to add the finishing glistening touch to your colouring sheets. It comes with self adhesive pink pearls, self-adhesive white pearls, a wooden scratch pen, glitter stickers also has 7 Pages glitter stickers sticking and colouring, 2 Pages glitter scratch, 6 Pages diamond painting and colouring. Suits ages 3 year plus.