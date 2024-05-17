SES Creative Feel Good Glow Dough 4x90g

Feel good dough glow. All the properties of dough that give you a good feeling are immediately clear on this packaging. The SES dough are in glowing colours. Dough that makes you feel good. The dough is fully vegan, gluten free and super washable. It is bright and soft. And the resealable packaging keeps your dough good for longer. The Feel good glow dough comes in glow in the dark, neon pink, glitter purple and light green and each weigh 90g.