Ferbedo X-Racer Red Go Kart

Ferbedo X-Racer Red Go Kart
Made in Germany, this sturdy large go kart features a high quality, rigid steel frame. it features automatic freewheeling system with realistic car styled whisper wheels that have simulated disc brakes and wheel nuts. It also has an ergonomic, adjustable high backed racing style seat, a large robust plastic fairing and a handbrake. Maximum rider weight 50 kg. Suits ages 3 to 8 years. Dimensions of Item: 102 x 60 x 64 cm.
With car styled wheels and a handbrakeWith an adjustable high backed racing style seatSuits ages 3 to 8 years. Max rider weight 50 kg

