SES Creative Feel Good Dough Nature 4x90g

Feel good dough. The SES dough are in four cheerful colours. Dough that makes you feel good. The dough is fully vegan, gluten free and super washable. It is bright and soft. And the resealable packaging keeps your dough good for longer. The Feel good Relax dough comes in the calm pastel colours of pink, purple, white, and light green and each weigh 90g. Suits ages 1 year plus.