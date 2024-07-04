SES Creative Neon And Glow In The Dark Dough 4x90gr

Feel good dough. The SES dough are in four neon and glow in the dark colours. Dough that makes you feel good. The dough is fully vegan, gluten free and super washable. It is bright and soft. And the resealable packaging keeps your dough good for longer. The Feel good Relax dough comes in the calm pastel colours of neon pink, neon yellow, neon blue and glow in the dark and each weigh 90g. Suits ages 2 year plus.