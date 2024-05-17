SES Creative Feel Good Dough - Happy 4x90g

Feel good dough happy. All the properties of dough that give you a good feeling are immediately clear on this packaging. The SES dough are in glowing colours. Dough that makes you feel good. The dough is fully vegan, gluten free and super washable. It is bright and soft. And the resealable packaging keeps your dough good for longer. The Feel good glow dough comes in hot pink, light blue, orange and yellow and each weigh 90g.