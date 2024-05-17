SES Creative Animals Casting and Painting

You can make 11 animals using plaster. Pour the plaster into the mould, let it dry and paint it however you like. You can easily make your own zoo animals: an elephant, a dolphin, a zebra, a tiger, a gorilla, a parrot, a rhino, a panda, a koala, a giraffe and a meerkat. Fun to make and gives a great result. Full instructions are included.