SES Creative Magic Colour Changing Blow Airbrush Pens

These blow airbrush pens can change colour. These special markers can be turned into blow airbrush markers that you can blow into. But that's not all, the special white pen creates real colour changes. You can make the most amazing artworks and spray effects. Watch violet change to pink, blue change to turquoise, orange change to light green, brown change to green and black change to red. Includes 6 colour pens and one white pen, for colour changing. Light blue/yellow colour-changing blow airbrush pen. Suits ages 5 years plus.