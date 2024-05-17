SES Creative 12 Piece Dough Cutters

Get creative with SES Creative and try a new activity. A pack of 12 dough Cutters in fun and unusual shapes for you to unleash your creative side. The cutters are comfortable and soft to grasp and perfectly designed for little hands. A great way of developing hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills in children as well as being an excellent rainy day or party activity. Suits ages 2 years plus.