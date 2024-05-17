SES Creative Feel Good Sparkle dough 4x90g

Feel good dough Sparkle. All the properties of dough that give you a good feeling are immediately clear on this packaging. The SES dough are in sparkling colours. Dough that makes you feel good. The dough is fully vegan, gluten free and super washable. It is bright and soft. And the resealable packaging keeps your dough good for longer. The Feel good Sparkle dough comes in glitter dough yellow, glitter dough lilac, glitter dough pink and Glitter dough light blue and each weigh 90g. Suits ages 1 year plus.