SES Creative FunDo Farm Animals Dough 3x90g and 1x40g

FunDo, the interactive way of dough for young children. Making a dough figure can be quite a challenge, but with a little extra help it will certainly work. The dough in the FunDo sets is precisely tailored to the 3 figures you can make and contains a handy modelling stick. In addition to an instruction card on paper, children can participate in a step by step video tutorial on a tablet or mobile phone. Useful, this way they can repeat or pause it endlessly and as a parent you don't have to worry about it. Simply scan the QR code and start playing with dough. The dough from SES Creative is completely vegan, gluten-free and easy to wash out. The clay is clear, soft and can be used for a long time due to the resealable packaging that can easily be reused for other purposes. The FunDo dough Farm animals consists of the bright colours pink, white, brown and orange with which you can model a cow, sheep and rabbit. Also comes with a wooden modelling stick. Suits ages 3 years plus.
With extra video instructions via a QR codeDoesn't dry out whilst playingEasy to wash out of fabrics

