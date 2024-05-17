SES Creative FunDo Wild Animals Dough 3x90g and 1x40g

FunDo, the interactive way of dough for young children. Making a dough figure can be quite a challenge, but with a little extra help it will certainly work. The dough in the FunDo sets is precisely tailored to the 3 figures you can make and contains a handy modelling stick. In addition to an instruction card on paper, children can participate in a step by step video tutorial on a tablet or mobile phone. Useful, this way they can repeat or pause it endlessly and as a parent you don't have to worry about it. Simply scan the QR code and start playing with dough. The dough from SES Creative is completely vegan, gluten-free and easy to wash out. The clay is clear, soft and can be used for a long time due to the resealable packaging that can easily be reused for other purposes. The FunDo dough - Wild animals consists of the bright colours orange, light blue, white and purple with which you can model an elephant, panda and lion. Also comes with a wooden modelling stick. Suits ages 3 years plus.