Marketplace.
SES Creative My First Fingerprint Paint Dinos

SES Creative My First Fingerprint Paint Dinos

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

SES Creative My First Fingerprint Paint Dinos
These 10 cheerful dino cards provide a happy crafting experience for the little ones. The set contains 10 dino cards and 3 pots of fingerpaints, in green, yellow and purple . Kids can decorate the different dinos however they like, using their fingers to stamp or smear. A fun activity for parents with young children and always a homemade result to be proud of.
10 colouring pages with animalsComes with 3 pots of painDevelops fine motor skills

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here