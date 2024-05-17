SES Creative My First Fingerprint Paint Dinos

These 10 cheerful dino cards provide a happy crafting experience for the little ones. The set contains 10 dino cards and 3 pots of fingerpaints, in green, yellow and purple . Kids can decorate the different dinos however they like, using their fingers to stamp or smear. A fun activity for parents with young children and always a homemade result to be proud of.