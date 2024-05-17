Marketplace.
image 1 of SES Creative Excavate A T-Rex Skeleton
image 1 of SES Creative Excavate A T-Rex Skeletonimage 2 of SES Creative Excavate A T-Rex Skeletonimage 3 of SES Creative Excavate A T-Rex Skeletonimage 4 of SES Creative Excavate A T-Rex Skeletonimage 5 of SES Creative Excavate A T-Rex Skeleton

SES Creative Excavate A T-Rex Skeleton

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£17.99

£17.99/each

SES Creative Excavate A T-Rex Skeleton
Are you obsessed with dinosaurs? Then you will love digging them up. Can you dig up all the bones of this dinosaur with the hammer and chisel. Once you have all the parts, put the T-rex skeleton together and play! Under the name Explore, SES offers toys with nature, exploration and investigation themes.
Dig up a T-Rex skeletonComes with a wooden hammer and chiselSuits ages 4 years plus

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here