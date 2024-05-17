Marketplace.
image 1 of SES Creative My First Fluffy Fingerpaint 4x120ml
image 1 of SES Creative My First Fluffy Fingerpaint 4x120mlimage 2 of SES Creative My First Fluffy Fingerpaint 4x120mlimage 3 of SES Creative My First Fluffy Fingerpaint 4x120mlimage 4 of SES Creative My First Fluffy Fingerpaint 4x120mlimage 5 of SES Creative My First Fluffy Fingerpaint 4x120ml

SES Creative My First Fluffy Fingerpaint 4x120ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

SES Creative My First Fluffy Fingerpaint 4x120ml
This is no ordinary finger paint, its fluffy finger paint. This fluffy paint, in purple, aqua blue, orange and green feels a bit like some kind of mousse, so you can mess around with it. The thick texture of the paint also does not flow out of the little pot if you accidentally knock it over,
Thick texture, it feels like mousseFun activity for parents with young childrenStimulates creativity and the imagination

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here