SES Creative My First Sticker Mosaics

With the My First Sticker mosaics, young children learn to recognize and match different shapes and colours. The 12 animal cards show different shapes in different colours. In no time they have found the right sticker and with a little help, or all by themselves, they stick all 72 stickers on the animals. A fun activity for parents with young children, where children playfully train their eye hand coordination and fine motor skills.