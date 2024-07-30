Marketplace.
image 1 of SES Creative My First Sticker Mosaics
image 1 of SES Creative My First Sticker Mosaicsimage 2 of SES Creative My First Sticker Mosaicsimage 3 of SES Creative My First Sticker Mosaicsimage 4 of SES Creative My First Sticker Mosaicsimage 5 of SES Creative My First Sticker Mosaics

SES Creative My First Sticker Mosaics

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£12.99

£12.99/each

SES Creative My First Sticker Mosaics
With the My First Sticker mosaics, young children learn to recognize and match different shapes and colours. The 12 animal cards show different shapes in different colours. In no time they have found the right sticker and with a little help, or all by themselves, they stick all 72 stickers on the animals. A fun activity for parents with young children, where children playfully train their eye hand coordination and fine motor skills.
Develops fine motor skillsDifferently coloured and shaped mosaic stickersLearn to mosaic on pre-printed cards in a fun way

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here