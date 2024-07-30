SES Creative 20 Second Flower Press

Pick the most beautiful flowers you can find and press them. With this flower press, you won't have to wait long for beautiful dried flowers. Since the flower press can go in the microwave, you can admire your dried flowers after just 20 seconds. Look for the prettiest flowers and leaves in your garden or neighbourhood and create beautiful works of art. With this flower press, you don't have to wait long to get crafting with your dried flowers.